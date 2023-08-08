Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By William Blair

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 96.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,064,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

