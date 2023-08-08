William Blair Comments on Gartner, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Gartner in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $341.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

