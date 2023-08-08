Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

