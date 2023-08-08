Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $391.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

