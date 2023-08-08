Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

