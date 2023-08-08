KeyCorp Weighs in on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

