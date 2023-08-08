Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.60 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.