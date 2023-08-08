Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Issued By DA Davidson

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fastly in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Fastly Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,253. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.