William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBIO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.41 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

