Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Increased by Analyst

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

FTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

