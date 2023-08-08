HC Wainwright Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $177,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

