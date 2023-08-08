Leafly (LFLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Leafly to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. On average, analysts expect Leafly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFLY opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leafly by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

