KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,906.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $90,095. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 551.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $59,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

