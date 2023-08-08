Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zymeworks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares in the company, valued at $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

