Crexendo (CXDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 85.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 34,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $60,385.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,171,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,661,936.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 34,310 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,385.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,171,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,661,936.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 27,100 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,233,849.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 106,854 shares of company stock valued at $177,262 over the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.