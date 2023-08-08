Crexendo (CXDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 85.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crexendo Stock Performance
Shares of CXDO stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.
