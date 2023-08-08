Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $238.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

VRSK opened at $233.53 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

