DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,401,000 after purchasing an additional 149,912 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

