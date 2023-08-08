Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOC. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $436.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.77. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

