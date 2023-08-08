StockNews.com Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

