Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 44.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

