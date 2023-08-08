StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $1.49 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

