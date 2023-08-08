Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Startek Price Performance
Shares of SRT opened at $3.10 on Friday. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
