Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $3.10 on Friday. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

About Startek

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.