Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 27,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $104,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,352,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

