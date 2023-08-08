Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,422 shares of company stock worth $266,685 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.