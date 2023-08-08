Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.52. Vertex has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Institutional Trading of Vertex

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,738,850 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $11,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 280,082 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,813,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

