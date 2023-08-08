Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAME opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

