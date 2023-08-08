William Blair Comments on Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Up 0.1 %

PEN stock opened at $252.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.40. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.03 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $268,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $10,410,515. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.