Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ouster news, CTO Mark Frichtl acquired 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 3,749,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,150.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,501 and have sold 12,782 shares valued at $72,385. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ouster by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.