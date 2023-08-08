Vitru (VTRU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.51 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vitru Price Performance

Shares of VTRU opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile



Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Further Reading

