StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
