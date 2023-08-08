StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,962,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.