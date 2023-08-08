Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

