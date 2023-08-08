William Blair Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.78 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $931.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $933.01 and a 200-day moving average of $887.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,216. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

