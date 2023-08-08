Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

PRVA opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $126,375.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,656,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,473,891.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $126,375.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,656,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,473,891.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,901 shares of company stock worth $12,661,902 in the last 90 days. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

