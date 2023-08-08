Brookfield (BN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BN opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $739,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $267,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

