Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $293.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.