Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Boosted by Analyst

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $293.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

