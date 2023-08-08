CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

CEU opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.66.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

