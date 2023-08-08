Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$1.29 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.53 and a 52-week high of C$39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.29.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

