Envista Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.