Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Portillo’s Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

PTLO has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Portillo’s has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

