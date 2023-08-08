Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issued By KeyCorp

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Progyny in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 856,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,929.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,929.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,488 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

