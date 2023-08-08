Wedbush Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.