Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

OneMain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.