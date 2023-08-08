Zacks Research Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

