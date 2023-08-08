Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

