StockNews.com Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $996.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

