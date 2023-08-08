Revolve Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVLV. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.61 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,891,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

