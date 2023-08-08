Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.38 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

