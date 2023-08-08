Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $762.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 24.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

