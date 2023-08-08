Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $105.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

