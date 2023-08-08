Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SP Plus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of SP stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $790.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SP Plus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

